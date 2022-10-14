At around 8am on Wednesday 12 October 2022, officers received reports of 12-year-old boy being assaulted around the area of Cheetham Hill Road in Manchester.

Emergency services attended the scene, and the boy was taken to hospital with minor head injuries.

GMP are conducting further enquiries into this incident.

In a statement Greater Manchester Police said:

“We would like to reassure the local community that there will be additional high-visibility officers patrolling the Cheetham Hill area and supporting ongoing enquiries into this incident.

“ Officers are there to reassure and support the local community as well as keep the public safe. If anyone has any concerns, our officers will be happy to assist”

Anyone who witnessed this incident, or who may have footage from that area is asked to contact GMP on 0161 856 1146 quoting Log 640 of 12/10/2022.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity – Crimestoppers – anonymously on 0800 555 111.

