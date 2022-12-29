Thursday, December 29, 2022
Police Are Appealing For Further Information After A Theft From A Motor Vehicle In Cheetham Hill
On Thursday 8 December 2022, police were called to reports of a theft from a motor vehicle in a car park on Park Place in Cheetham Hill.

Initial enquiries suggest that the theft took place between 11:55 and 16.00 GMT on Thursday 8 December.

A catalytic converter was stolen from the vehicle on the car park and the two male offenders fled the scene.

Moments later, the same two males returned to the vehicle and smashed the rear window of the car and stole suitcases and valuables from within the vehicle.

Officers from GMP’s City of Manchester division are urging members of the public to come forward if they have information that could assist with enquiries.

GMP would also like to speak to the two men in the picture below in regard to this incident.

Reports of catalytic converter theft should be made as soon as possible to increase the chances of detection.

You can report information by calling police 101 or by using the LiveChat function at www.gmp.police.uk.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

