The incidents occurred inside the ‘The Freemount Bar’ on Oldham Street in Manchester City Centre’s Northern Quarter between 11pm and 11.30pm on Sunday 29 August 2022.

Two males approached a group of females on a night out in the area and attempted to talk to the females.

One of the males is then suspected to have sexually assaulted a 23-year-old female in the group and the two males continued to talk to the group of females.

One of the women began to question the males and stated they were not interested, and the two males then proceeded to walk away from the group.

As the two males walk away, one of the females from the group pretends to pour drink over the one of the males’ heads. The male then turns around and punches a 22-year-old female causing serious injuries.

The report was made to GMP the following day and an investigation is ongoing.

GMP would like to speak to the male (pictured) in connection to this incident and are appealing to the public for any information.

Anyone who witnessed this incident, who may have CCTV footage or mobile phone footage from that area on that evening is asked to contact GMP on 0161 856 4275 quoting Log 1494 of 29/08/2022.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity – Crimestoppers – anonymously on 0800 555 111.

