Wednesday, April 26, 2023
Wednesday, April 26, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Police are appealing for help in finding a 16-year-old girl who is missing

Police are appealing for help in finding a 16-year-old girl who is missing

by uknip247

Lexie Weightman, who also goes by the name Lexie Erin, was last seen at an address on Royal Street in Liverpool at around 11.30pm on Monday 17 April.

Officers have carried out extensive enquiries since she was last seen in Liverpool.

She is described as a white female, of slim build, 5ft 5in tall, with long straight blonde hair.

When last seen Lexie was wearing black pants and a pink top.

She is known to frequent the Liverpool area.

Anyone who has seen Lexie or knows of her whereabouts is asked to DM Merseyside Police Contact Centre or call 101.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

The public is being warned about a man “exposing himself at women” in Eltham’s Oxleas Woods

Two men have been jailed for running a county line in Norwich

Have you seen missing Zoe?

Police are appealing for help in locating a missing 12 year old child who has been missing since Monday

The M5 is closed in both directions between J23 and J24 due to a collision

Police in #Bolton want to trace Kara Schofield

Young boy treated by flying doctors after Margate collison

Words of advice given after teen Sparks armed Police alert

A murder investigation is underway after a man was fatally stabbed this morning

A woman been rushed to hospital following a crash in Thamesmead

Three people have been arrested for suspected drug dealing after large quantities of cocaine and heroin were seized by police

Police are seeking the public’s help after a spate of vandal attacks on tram stop ticket machines and glass shelters

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.