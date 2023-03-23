police Are Appealing For Help In Identifying A Man Following A Homophobic Assault In East London.

The victim, a 20-year-old man, was approached by an unknown man while socialising with friends at a bar in The Grove, E15 at 11pm on Friday, 19 August 2022.

At about midnight the unknown man began to make homophobic comments towards the victim.

The victim walked away from the man and sat down at another table. A short time later, the victim was hit by a glass on the chin.

The victim was taken to the hospital for stitches.

Officers wish to identify and speak to the man in the footage in connection with this incident.

Anyone with information or anyone who may know the identity of the man in the CCTV should call 101 and quote reference 434/20AUG.

To remain anonymous please contact Crimestoppers.