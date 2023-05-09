Tuesday, May 9, 2023
Police are appealing for help in locating 17-year-old Isobel who is still missing from #Enfield

by uknip247

She is white 5ft1 tall slim build. Has links to #BRIXTON and #HARPENDEN. If you have any information please call 101 quoting 23MIS007481.

