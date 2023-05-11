Thursday, May 11, 2023
Police are appealing for help in locating 26year old Marisa who is missing from #N15 #Tottenham

She is heavily pregnant and is wearing distinctive white Dr Marten boots, please call 101 and quote Ref: 23MIS015172 if spotted

