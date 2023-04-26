Wednesday, April 26, 2023
Wednesday, April 26, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Police are appealing for help in locating a missing 12 year old child who has been missing since Monday

Police are appealing for help in locating a missing 12 year old child who has been missing since Monday

by uknip247
Thames Valley Police Is Appealing For Help In Locating A Missing Child Who Was Reported Missing On Monday 24th April 2023

Riley Blue Jobber, 12 years old, was last seen at around 8pm on Monday in the Fullers Slade and Galley Hill area of Milton Keynes.

He is a white male, approximately 4ft tall, of medium build. He has brown hair and was wearing blue Nike hoody, blue Nike jogging bottoms, dark colour trainers.

Riley is known to frequent Fullers Slade in particular the “spider park”.

Riley was seen via CCTV to have attended the shops in the Galley Hill area yesterday 25th April at around 1943hrs where he purchased a couple of fizzy drinks.

There are two photos, the second one being a still from the CCTV shop of Riley last night.

PC5814 Da Silva Melo, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for Riley’s welfare and are appealing for the public’s help in locating him.

“If you see him, please call Police on 999, quoting reference number 43230178648.”

“If you have information but do not wish to speak to the police you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

The public is being warned about a man “exposing himself at women” in Eltham’s Oxleas Woods

Two men have been jailed for running a county line in Norwich

Have you seen missing Zoe?

Police are appealing for help in finding a 16-year-old girl who is missing

The M5 is closed in both directions between J23 and J24 due to a collision

Police in #Bolton want to trace Kara Schofield

Young boy treated by flying doctors after Margate collison

Words of advice given after teen Sparks armed Police alert

A murder investigation is underway after a man was fatally stabbed this morning

A woman been rushed to hospital following a crash in Thamesmead

Three people have been arrested for suspected drug dealing after large quantities of cocaine and heroin were seized by police

Police are seeking the public’s help after a spate of vandal attacks on tram stop ticket machines and glass shelters

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.