Police are appealing for help in locating a missing 12 year old child who has been missing since Monday

Riley Blue Jobber, 12 years old, was last seen at around 8pm on Monday in the Fullers Slade and Galley Hill area of Milton Keynes.

He is a white male, approximately 4ft tall, of medium build. He has brown hair and was wearing blue Nike hoody, blue Nike jogging bottoms, dark colour trainers.

Riley is known to frequent Fullers Slade in particular the “spider park”.

Riley was seen via CCTV to have attended the shops in the Galley Hill area yesterday 25th April at around 1943hrs where he purchased a couple of fizzy drinks.

There are two photos, the second one being a still from the CCTV shop of Riley last night.

PC5814 Da Silva Melo, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for Riley’s welfare and are appealing for the public’s help in locating him.

“If you see him, please call Police on 999, quoting reference number 43230178648.”

“If you have information but do not wish to speak to the police you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.”