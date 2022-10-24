James is described as White, of stocky build and with brown hair and eyes. It is likely that he is wearing a black jacket that says ‘Egham Town’. He has a slight limp when he walks and has a distinctive tattoo of a lions head on his right arm.
James has links to Torquay, Egham and Kent.
We are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare so if you have seen James, or have any information which could help us in finding him, please contact us quoting PR/45220113261 via:
Webchat on our website https://www.surrey.police.uk/
Our online reporting tool https://www.surrey.police.uk/…/tell-us-about-existing…/
Calling Surrey Police on 101
