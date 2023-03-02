Friday, March 3, 2023
Friday, March 3, 2023

Police are appealing for help to find a man who is missing from Waltham Forest

<strong>olice Are Appealing For Help To Find A Man Who Is Missing From Waltham Forest.</strong>

Sydney Piper, 68, was last seen at about 1150am on Thursday, 23 February.

He is described as 5ft 7ins tall, of slim build, with a grey beard and black short hair. He was last seen wearing a long black coat, grey T-shirt, grey trousers and black slippers.

Officers have released a CCTV image of his last sighting taken from The Drive, E17.

Officers are concerned for Sydney’s welfare. He is not believed to be in possession of any money or an Oyster card.

Anyone who has seen Sydney is asked to call police via 101 quoting reference CAD 4957/24Feb.

