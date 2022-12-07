Wednesday, December 7, 2022
Police Are Appealing For Help To Find A Woman Who Has Now Been Missing For Almost A Week
Taiwo Balogun, 53, who is from Crayford, was last seen at about 12pm on Thursday, 1 December. Officers have since established that she was in the vicinity of Tower Retail Park at 2.18 pm that day.

She is described as 5ft 9ins tall, with braided hair.

When last seen, Taiwo was wearing a black jacket and black trainers; she was also carrying a Sainsbury’s bag.

Her family and officers are growing increasingly concerned for Taiwo’s welfare, especially as the weather gets colder. They are asking her to make contact.

Anyone who has seen her is asked to call police via 101 quoting reference CAD 6085/01Dec

