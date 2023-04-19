Wednesday, April 19, 2023
Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Police are appealing for help to find missing 15-year-old Ethan from Camberley

by uknip247

Ethan was last seen at his home address in Camberley around 6pm on Sunday (16 April), before being seen getting into a High-Performance Black BMW.

He is described as being White, around 5 foot 8 inches in height and of slim build. He has brown coloured hair, which is cut close with clippers.

Ethan was last seen wearing a black tracksuit with a Nike hoodie with baby blue motif, grey Nike Jordan 4 trainers, and a black beanie hat with a white Ralph Lauren logo.

He has links to the Bournemouth and Colchester areas.

We are concerned for his welfare so if you have seen Ethan, the vehicle he was seen getting into, or have any information which could help us find him, please contact us through Messenger quoting reference PR603/16/04.

