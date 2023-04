Ali was last seen on 20 March, and we would like to make sure he is safe and well.

Ali is 5ft 8” tall, with short brown hair and of medium build. He was wearing a black jacket and grey joggers and carrying plastic shopping bags. Ali is a Turkish speaker and speaks very little English.

Officers believe Ali has connections to Banbury in Oxfordshire, Grays in Essex and North London.

If you have any information which could help us find him, please contact us quoting reference 45230031201