Police are appealing for help to find missing 61-year-old David from Gomshall

David was last seen at his home address in Gomshall at around 10:30 this morning, 18 April, before going out for a run.

His normal running route takes him from Gomshall up to the North Downs Ridge – across to Newlands Corner and then down to Albury and Shere, and then back home.

David is believed to have been wearing black shorts with a red stripe, a long-sleeved top which is two-toned, blue and light grey, and wearing black trainers. He may have an MP3 player with him.

Officers are concerned for his welfare so if you have seen David, or have any information which could help us find him, please contact Surrey Police on 101 quoting reference 703:18/04.