Tuesday, April 18, 2023
Tuesday, April 18, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Police are appealing for help to find missing 61-year-old David from Gomshall

Police are appealing for help to find missing 61-year-old David from Gomshall

by uknip247

David was last seen at his home address in Gomshall at around 10:30 this morning, 18 April, before going out for a run.

His normal running route takes him from Gomshall up to the North Downs Ridge – across to Newlands Corner and then down to Albury and Shere, and then back home.

David is believed to have been wearing black shorts with a red stripe, a long-sleeved top which is two-toned, blue and light grey, and wearing black trainers. He may have an MP3 player with him.

Officers are concerned for his welfare so if you have seen David, or have any information which could help us find him, please contact Surrey Police on 101 quoting reference 703:18/04.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

At least one person has been killed and four others were injured after a parking garage in New York City collapsed, prompting officials to...

The Sudanese capital Khartoum has been rocked by explosions for the fourth day in a row, as fighting between two generals continues to claim...

Lidl GB has issued a recall for their Deluxe Ecuadorian Single Origin Easter Egg because it may contain milk which is not declared on...

A man has died after falling from a multi-million pound Tower block near Westfield shopping centre in Stratford East London

Lifeboat launched to search for black hull RIB

Emergency services attended and found a man deceased inside the address

Officers from the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command have arrested a man on suspicion of funding terrorism, as part of wider UK and US coordinated...

Croydon Road has been blocked following the fatal collision

Two people have died following a collision on the A50 between Toyota Island and Chellaston earlier today

DWP Universal Credit recipients must disclose these 15 changes or face going to court and being fined

Police investigating a series of deliberate fires across Sussex which are estimated to have caused more than £1.1 million worth of damage have charged...

The recent junior doctors’ strike in England caused the cancellation of more than 196,000 hospital appointments, making it the largest contributor to the NHS...

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.