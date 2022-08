ADVERTISEMENT

The crime occurred on a Number 486 bus in Plumstead around 6.30pm on May 19.

A male approached the girl and, after failing to strike up a conversation with her, grabbed her thigh and breast as she moved away from him.

Officers are releasing images of a man they want to speak with from the bus CCTV system.

Anyone who recognises the man is asked to call 101, reference 6644/19MAY.

Please contact Crimestoppers if you want to remain anonymous.