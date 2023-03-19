Police are appealing for help to locate a man who has failed to return to Hollesley Bay Prison

Paul Howell, 41, was on temporary day release on Friday 17 March but failed to return to the prison as required on Friday afternoon.

He is serving six years and 11 months sentence for drug offences, robbery and affray.

He is described as white, six foot tall, of medium build, bald, with blue eyes and clean shaven.

He is known to have links to Essex.

Anyone who has seen him or seen a male matching the description given or knows of his whereabouts should contact Suffolk police, quoting CAD number 331 of 17 March 2023.