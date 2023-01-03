Tuesday, January 3, 2023
Man Robbed At Knifepoint In Crawley
Police are appealing for information about a robbery and assault in Curteys Walk, Crawley

by @uknip247

 

Sussex Police said the robbery took place around 7.30 am – 8 am on Thursday, December 22.

The victim, a 21-year-old man, was approached by three men who threatened him at knifepoint to hand over his possessions.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “After he did so the victim was struck over the back of the head with an object and was attacked resulting in injuries to his eye socket and ribs.”

“The first man is described as being black, around 25 years old, 6’ tall, with short black afro-style hair. He had a rose tattoo on his neck and was wearing a full grey tracksuit with black plimsoles.”

“The second man is also described as being black, around 6’2”, and thought to be slightly younger than the first man. He had black hair which was shaved on the sides and with two tight braids on the top, both going into a knot on the back of the head, and had a scar near his ear and cheek on the left side of his face. This man was wearing black jeans, a big black puffer coat with the hood up, and black Balancegia trainers.”

“The third man is also described as black, around 5’10”, medium build with long black frizzy afro hair, and is thought to be about 25 years old.

He was wearing a full black Nike tracksuit with the hood up and had white Nike Air Force trainers.”

“All three men are said to have spoken with a strong London accent.”

Anyone with information that could help officers with their enquiries is asked to report it online or call the police on 101 quoting serial number 1363 of 22/12.

Alternatively, this can be reported to the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

 

