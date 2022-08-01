Owami Davies, of Grays, Essex, left her family home on Monday, 4 July, and was last seen at 00:03hrs on Thursday, 7 July, in Derby Road, West Croydon.

Detectives investigating the 24-year-disappearance old’s are deeply concerned for her well-being and would like to speak with anyone who may have seen her on Wednesday, July 6, or in the early hours of the following day.

Detective Constable Marie Spear of South London’s Missing Persons Unit stated: “Owami’s family hasn’t heard from her in over three weeks, and she hasn’t shown up to work.

“We are currently conducting a missing person investigation. Owami was in a vulnerable state when she was last seen, and we need the public’s help piecing together her movements that night.

“Anyone who has seen her or knows where she is should contact police immediately. I’d also ask residents in West Croydon to check their sheds and outbuildings and report anything suspicious or unusual.”

Anyone with information about Owami’s whereabouts should call 101 or tweet @MetCC with the reference 22MIS025307.

Alternatively, call the Missing People charity on 116 000 in confidence.