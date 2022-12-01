Police are appealing for information after a 15-year-old boy was assaulted and robbed

Thursday, December 1, 2022
One Fatally Stabbed In Broad Daylight Attack Second Fighting For Their Lives In West Minster Bloodbath
The incident, which saw the boy assaulted and robbed of his mobile phone by a group of unknown males, happened on Lochview Wynd, at the junction of Craigton Drive, Dargavel, around 7.40pm on Monday, 28 November, 2022.

The 15-year-old was assisted by members of the public and taken to the Royal Alexandra Hospital for treatment. He was later released.

The four or five suspects are described as being aged between 15 and 20. They were all wearing dark clothing with their hoods up and faces covered.

Detective Constable James Campbell said: “Our enquiries are ongoing into this incident and we are appealing for the assistance of the public.

“I would ask anyone who witnessed the incident and who hasn’t already spoken to officers to contact us. I would also appeal to anyone with any private CCTV or dash-cam footage to contact us.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting incident 3234 of 28 November, 2022. Alternatively, details can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

 

