Police are appealing for information after a 19-year-old man was stabbed in Swindon this morning

The incident is thought to have taken place shortly after 4.45am near Dudmore Road.
The victim has been taken to hospital to be treated for injuries which are not believed to be life changing or life threatening. He is due to be discharged shortly.
We have arrested a woman on suspicion of grievous bodily harm in relation to this incident.
Queens Drive is currently closed to allow the scene to be examined, but is likely to reopen shortly.
