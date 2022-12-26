Police are appealing for information after a 32-year-old woman was assaulted in the Graysknowe area

The incident took place around 18.00 GMT on Sunday, 25 December 2022, when the victim was attacked by a man, who entered the passenger side of a dark-coloured Volkswagen parked nearby and left the area. The victim did not require hospital treatment.

The suspect is described as being a white man, around 6ft and slim build, wearing a black padded jacket, black jogging bottoms and black trainers.

Enquiries have established that the suspect’s car was parked in the West Pilton Lea area by two men, around 6.45pm on the same day. Later that night, around 11.50pm an unknown man was seen returning to the vehicle and setting it alight.

Detective Inspector Kevin Tait, from Corstorphine CID, said: “This appears to have been a targeted attack and we can be thankful that the victim was not more seriously injured.

“We are appealing to anyone with information, or was in either the Graysknowe or West Pilton Lea areas and witnessed anything suspicious, to please come forward.

“You can contact police on 101, quoting incident 1821 of 25 December 2022. Alternatively, please call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, if you wish to remain anonymous.”