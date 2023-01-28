Saturday, January 28, 2023
Police are appealing for information after a 71-year-old woman had a gold necklace taken during a distraction theft

by uknip247

The incident occurred on Raleigh Road in Mansfield shortly after 12 p.m. on Wednesday, January 25.

She was about to board the bus when a car pulled up from Westfield Lane, driven by a man and carrying a female passenger.

The female got out of the car and began talking to the 71-year-old, asking where the nearest hospital was because she was experiencing neck pains.

She then wrapped her arms around the victim and took the 18-carat gold necklace as a thank you.

The car then drove away in the direction of Chester Street, and the victim noticed the necklace had vanished.

Both suspects, according to the victim, are in their 30s and have foreign accents. The female suspect was dressed in a large scarf and had dark hair.

Two people have been arrested and released on bail on suspicion of robbery.

“The victim thought she was being helpful when she was stopped in the middle of the street by the suspect claiming she needed hospital treatment,” said Detective Sergeant Matt Dumbrell, who is investigating the incident.

“Instead, a vile distraction tactic was used to steal a sentimental necklace that the victim has had for over 40 years and is worth around £5,000,” the statement reads.

“This was an appalling act, and we will do everything we can to ensure we bring those responsible to justice. We would like the public to assist us with our investigations.

“Did the same people approach you? Were you targeted as well?

“We want to develop a clear picture of the couple’s movements so that those responsible are apprehended and no more elderly people are targeted.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 and reference incident number 0281 of January 25, 2023, or Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555 111.

