Police are appealing for information after a convict has failed to return to HMP Sudbury they are asking the public not to approach him

Faruk Suleman did not return after a period of temporary release from the open prison on New Year’s Day.

He was convicted at Leicestershire Crown Court in 2018 and is serving a 13-year and six-month sentence for conspiracy to commit robbery, conspiracy to possess a firearm and imitation firearm, and producing and possessing Class B drugs with intent.

Suleman is around 5ft 9in tall, of medium build with a bald head and brown eyes. He may have facial hair and sometimes wears glasses.

The 52-year-old also has a full sleeve tattoo on one arm, and a Liver bird tattoo on the other arm.

Suleman may also go by the name Mohammed Ismail and he has links to Birmingham, Leicester, Staffordshire and Sheffield.