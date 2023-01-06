Police are appealing for information after a convict has failed to return to HMP Sudbury they are asking the public not to approach him

Friday, January 6, 2023
Police Are Appealing For Information After A Convict Has Failed To Return To Hmp Sudbury
Faruk Suleman did not return after a period of temporary release from the open prison on New Year’s Day.
He was convicted at Leicestershire Crown Court in 2018 and is serving a 13-year and six-month sentence for conspiracy to commit robbery, conspiracy to possess a firearm and imitation firearm, and producing and possessing Class B drugs with intent.
Suleman is around 5ft 9in tall, of medium build with a bald head and brown eyes. He may have facial hair and sometimes wears glasses.
The 52-year-old also has a full sleeve tattoo on one arm, and a Liver bird tattoo on the other arm.
Suleman may also go by the name Mohammed Ismail and he has links to Birmingham, Leicester, Staffordshire and Sheffield.
Members of the public are asked not to approach Suleman and instead contact Derbyshire police with reference quoting reference 977 of 1 January.

