Police Are Appealing For Information After A Couple’s Home Was Ransacked By Burglars Who Stole Sentimental Jewellery
Images of some of the stolen items have been released in the hope that they can be recovered and returned to the victims.

Burglars used equipment to snap the lock and handle of a rear patio door at a property in Grassington Road in Nottingham on Tuesday, December 6.

It is believed the burglary happened between 1pm and 5pm.

Once inside, they have pulled out drawers and thrown them to floor in the living room and two bedrooms.

One of the items stolen was the homeowner’s late father’s watch (pictured), which is a Sekonda jewel automatic silver watch with white face.

Other items are a pair of matching gold band wedding rings, a Pandora bracelet with around 14 charms one being a 50th charm, as well as other jewellery and cash.

Detective Constable Eliot Longdon, who is investigating the incident, said: “This incident has obviously caused a great deal of distress for the couple, with sentimental jewellery taken, which holds so much personal value to them.

“No one should have to return to their home to find it ransacked by intruders and we are doing everything we can to bring the suspects to justice.

“We have a dedicated burglary team in the city who are working really hard to find the people responsible for this despicable crime.

“Forensic investigations are also being carried out and we urge anyone with information about this crime to get in touch with us immediately.

“We are also keen to speak to anyone who might have seen the stolen items advertised or come into contact with them. It is so important we get them back – the watch holds many treasured memories and was left for the victim after her father passed away.”

Anyone with information can call 101 quoting incident number 0519 of December 6 2022 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

