Police are appealing for information after a man indecently exposed himself to a woman in Andover

The incident took place on the path, near to the Andover Down roundabout, that runs between London Road and Picket Twenty, sometime between 3.55pm and 4.15pm on Friday 17 March.

The victim, a woman in her 20s, was walking along the stretch of the path than runs parallel to the A3093, before it crosses into Picket Twenty, when she was approached by a man on a bike.

He cycled next to her and made inappropriate comments, before he indecently exposed himself.

The woman was able to run away from him and report the incident.

The man is described as:

• White

• Slim build

• Aged in his late 30s or early 40s

• Having facial hair on his chin and two teeth missing from the front of his mouth

• Wearing black trousers/jogging bottoms, a black sweatshirt and a black cap

• Riding a red mountain bike

PC Steve Rogerson, of Andover’s High Harm Team, said:

“This was a disturbing incident and we are keen to find out who this man is.

“Were you walking in this area at around this time? Did you see a man matching the description given?

“Or do you have any information that could help our enquiries? If so, please get in touch.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting the reference number 44230107798, or report it on the police website.

Alternatively, people can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, where information can be left anonymously.

