Police are appealing for information after a man was found seriously injured

The 30-year-old man was found unconscious in the Calder Road underpass around 12.05am on Sunday, 19 March, 2023.

He is described as white, male, average build, 5ft 10 ins with brown hair. At the time he was wearing jeans, grey hoodie and white Converse trainers. He could have been walking west on Calder Road near to Saughton Mains Avenue, Edinburgh.

Detective Sergeant Alan Sharp said: “There is nothing at this time to suggest that any crime has taken place, however, we are carrying out enquiries to find out how the man came about his injuries.

“I’d appeal to anyone who saw a man matching the above description walking in the Calder Road, Saughton area, or drivers with dash-cam footage who may have passed him as he was walking home to contact us on 101 quoting incident number 0064 of March 19.”