Police are appealing for information after a man was found with serious injuries on a motorway slip road

Officers were called to the northbound exit slip at Junction 25 of the M1 at around 4.40am today (Friday 28 April) following reports a man was lying in the carriageway.

He had suffered serious head injuries and was taken to the Queen’s Medical Centre where he remains in a critical condition. The man is described as aged in his 20s, of a slim build and was wearing dark clothing.

Officers now want to speak to anyone who was driving on the motorway at around this time as they could hold vital information.

Detective Constable Emma Temple, of Nottinghamshire Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “This stretch of motorway is busy even at this early time of the morning and I’d urge anyone who was in the area at the time to get in touch with us if they noticed anything unusual.

“Did you see anyone on the slip road or the motorway on foot? If so, you could hold important information about what has happened to this man.

“As well as appealing for any witnesses to contact us, we also want to hear from any drivers who were in the area at the time and may have dash-cam footage that could assist with the investigation.

“The slip road is now open and traffic has returned to normal.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 74 of 28 April 2023, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.