Police are appealing for information after a man was left seriously injured following a hit-and-run in Birmingham city centre

A man in his 30s was hit by a car on Islington Row shortly after 3am today.

He is currently in a critical condition in hospital.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said

“We’re carrying out enquiries in the area and are keen for anyone who can assist our investigation to come forward.

“If you were in the vicinity at the time, have dash cam footage, or heard any information since you could help us establish what happened.

“We’d also urge the driver to do the right thing and explain to us exactly what went on.