Police are appealing for information after a pedestrian was hit by a car on Langlands Road on Saturday, 24 December, 2022

Police were called around 3.15pm to reports of a car colliding with parked vehicles, railings and a pedestrian before catching fire.

The 20-year-old male pedestrian was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where he remains in a stable condition.

The occupants of the vehicle made off and enquiries are ongoing to trace them.

Detectives are treating the incident as attempted murder and are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

Detective Constable Mark Garner of Greater Glasgow CID said: “It’s vital we find out exactly what happened and I would urge anyone who was in the area at the time and saw the incident to come forward. Also, if anyone has relevant dash cam footage of Langlands Road around 3pm on Saturday, please contact us.”

Anyone with information should call Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 2054 of 24 December, 2022. Alternatively, contact CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.