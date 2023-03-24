Police are appealing for information after a pedestrian was knocked over by a cyclist

The 50-year-old man was hit by a cyclist riding on the pavement as he walked out of a shop in Ilkeston Road, Lenton.

He suffered minor injuries from the collision, which happened at around 5.45pm on 4 March 2023.

An investigation has since been launched, with officers now releasing images of someone they’d like to speak to as part of their inquiries.

Sergeant Mark Southgate, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “It’s illegal for anyone to ride a bike on the pavement precisely because of incidents like this.

“While the victim only suffered minor injuries on this occasion, this should serve as a warning to any cyclist about what could happen.

“We believe the man in these pictures could have information to assist our investigation, so we’d ask anyone who recognises him to get in touch.

“Information can be left by calling the police on 101, quoting incident 674 of 4 March 2023.”