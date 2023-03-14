Thursday, March 16, 2023
Thursday, March 16, 2023

Police Are Appealing For Information After A Ramraid On A Shop
Police are appealing for information after a ramraid on a shop

by uknip247

Officers were called to Wesley Road, Retford, at around 3.30am today (14 March 2023) following reports of a break-in at the SPAR store.

Offenders had used a JCB teleporter to knock down a side wall at the shop and gain access.

Police were quickly at the scene and disturbed the attempt to steal a cash machine, which was later found still inside the premises.

The offenders fled the scene in a white van which was later found abandoned.

Detectives are analysing the JCB – which was left embedded in the shop – and other items left at the scene. They would also like to speak to anybody who may have seen anything suspicious in the area before or after the incident.

Residents can expect to see a large police presence in the area while officers carry out house-to-house inquiries and the scene is made safe.

Detective Sergeant Georgina Gallagher, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a pre-planned and targeted burglary attempt and we are determined to find the people responsible as quickly as possible.

“In order to do that we’d like to speak with anyone who saw a white in the area before or after the raid and would be particularly interested to speak to anyone with dashcam footage of the area.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident number 50 of 14 March 2023.

