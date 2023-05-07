Police are appealing for information after a reported robbery

A 20-year-old man was repeatedly threatened and punched

At around 6.45 pm on Wednesday 1 March, it is reported that the 20-year-old was walking through Doncaster city centre.

It is understood that when the victim was outside Marks and Spencers and Boots on French Gate, he was surrounded by a group of eight people.

The group, believed to be male teenagers between 17 and 19 years old, are reported to have threatened the 20-year-old while demanding he empty his pockets. When he refused, he was assaulted by the group before they ran from the scene.

The 20-year-old suffered facial injuries that required hospital treatment.

As part of the ongoing investigation, officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the attempted robbery or may have information about those involved.

You can contact police by calling 101 quoting incident number 980 of 1 March 2023.

Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers. Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111, or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.