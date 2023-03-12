Sunday, March 12, 2023
Police Are Appealing For Information After A Series Of Break-ins At Churches.

Two churches – St Leodegarius in Church Road, Basford, and St Mary the Virgin and All Souls in Highbury Road, Bulwell – were targeted overnight on 1 March and the break-ins were discovered the following day.

A third, St Wildrid’s, in Church Drive, Wilford, is believed to have been targeted overnight the previous evening.

Valuable silverware was stolen on each occasion – including a set of six candlesticks from All Souls in Bulwell.

Another church, St Mary’s in Plumtree, was broken into overnight on 1 March.

Officers believe that the break-ins may be linked and are appealing for anyone with information to come forward. They are also reaching out to churches across the area to warn them about these incidents.

Inspector Matt Ward, church liaison officer at Nottinghamshire Police, said: “These offenders are clearly targeting local churches and we are determined to catch up with them.

“To this end I would like to hear from anybody who saw or heard anything suspicious in these locations, or who has seen of been offered for sale large silver items like plates, cups and candlesticks.

“Our churches are in many cases at the very heart of our communities and we will simply not allow criminals to prey on them in this way.

“I am sure local residents share my anger about these incidents and I urge them to come forward with anything they know.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting the relevant incident numbers below:

St Leodegarius Church, Basford (154 of 2 March 2023)

All Souls, Bulwell, (125 of 2 March 2023)

St Wilfrid’s, Wilford, (121 of 1 March 2023)

ST Mary’s, Plumtree, (160 of 2 March 2023)

