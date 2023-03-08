Thursday, March 9, 2023
Thursday, March 9, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

BREAKING

Police are appealing for information after a sexual assault occurred at Euston Underground station in London on 4 February 2023

written by uknip247
Auto Draft

The police are now issuing a CCTV image of the suspect who is believed to have committed the crime.

The incident occurred at around 04.36 and the woman who was sexually assaulted came forward to report the crime.

Although no arrest has been made, the investigation is ongoing and the police are appealing to the public for more information that could aid their investigation.

Anyone who recognises him is asked to contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40.

In both cases, quote reference number 73 of 04/02/23.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Avatar Of Uknip247

You may also like

Police officers have released two E-fit images of...

The highly acclaimed and award-winning short film “An...

A Greater Manchester Police officer has been charged...

Gary Lineker, the Match of the Day presenter,...

Detectives have issued CCTV images of a man...

On Friday, March 3rd, 2023, Princess Lilibet Diana,...

An ’abusive’ woman has been sentenced to four...

Frederico Saurini has today been convicted of murder...

A man and a woman have been sentenced...

A man has been arrested in connection with...

We and our partners store and/or access information on a device, such as cookies and process personal data, such as unique identifiers and standard information sent by a device for personalised ads and content, ad and content measurement, and audience insights, as well as to develop and improve products. With your permission we and our partners may use precise geolocation data and identification through device scanning. You may click to consent to our and our partners’ processing as described above. Alternatively you may access more detailed information and change your preferences before consenting or to refuse consenting. Please note that some processing of your personal data may not require your consent, but you have a right to object to such processing. Your preferences will apply to this website only. You can change your preferences at any time by returning to this site Accept Read More