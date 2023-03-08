Police are appealing for information after a sexual assault occurred at Euston Underground station in London on 4 February 2023

The police are now issuing a CCTV image of the suspect who is believed to have committed the crime.

The incident occurred at around 04.36 and the woman who was sexually assaulted came forward to report the crime.

Although no arrest has been made, the investigation is ongoing and the police are appealing to the public for more information that could aid their investigation.

Anyone who recognises him is asked to contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40.

In both cases, quote reference number 73 of 04/02/23.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.