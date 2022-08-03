This morning, around 3.25 a.m., police received a report of shots fired in a property on Norgate Street in Liverpool.

When emergency personnel arrived, they discovered a man with a gunshot wound to his leg.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries, which are not thought to be life-threatening at this time.

Following the incident, two male suspects fled on foot in the direction of Sleeper’s Hill, according to reports.

Extensive searches for the suspects are underway, including CCTV, forensic, and house-to-house inquiries. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

“Our officers are in the very early stages of an investigation into a shooting in Walton that has left a man injured,” said Temporary Detective Chief Inspector Catherine Walsh of our Firearms Investigation Team.

We understand the fear that gun violence inspires, and I’d like to reassure the community that we believe this was a targeted attack, which we are thoroughly investigating.”

“We are currently working tirelessly to locate the suspects, and our officers will be visible on Norgate Street today while investigations are conducted.” “It is absolutely critical that we get all information from those communities who feel the impact of gun crime, so that we can bring those responsible to justice.”

“I would therefore urge anyone who was in the Walton area in the early hours of this morning and saw anything suspicious to come forward.”

Please check any CCTV, ring doorbell, or dashcam footage you have and let us know if you see anything significant. “Any piece of information, no matter how minor, could be critical to our investigation.” Let me be clear: firearms and those who use them to instil fear and harm in our communities have no place. Please come forward and tell us what you know, and we will take action to find and remove those responsible from our streets.”

If you witnessed this incident or have any information, please contact Merseyside Police Contact Centre via direct message, message ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ on Facebook, or call 101 with reference 22000557333.

You can also make an anonymous call to Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111. You can also report using their online form at https://orlo.uk/3h3pD.