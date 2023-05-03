Wednesday, May 3, 2023
Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Police are appealing for information after a woman sadly died in a collision

by uknip247
Officers were called at about 10am today (Tuesday, May 2) following the collision which happened on North Drive close to the junction with Victoria Road West, Thornton Cleveleys.

The collision happened when a Ford Kuga collided with the rear of a Toyota Corolla before then colliding with a pedestrian as they were crossing the road.

The pedestrian, a woman in her 90s, suffered serious injuries and sadly died at the scene.

The driver of the Kuga, a man in his 80s, was arrested at the scene. He has since been released under investigation.

A passenger in the Toyota Corolla suffered minor injuries.

Sgt Helen Parkinson, from the Road Policing Unit, said: “This collision has very sadly resulted in the death of an elderly lady and my thoughts are very much with her loved ones at this time.

“I would appeal to anyone who saw the collision, or the vehicles involved in the moments beforehand, or anyone who has CCTV, dashcam or other footage, to get in touch.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log 390 of May 2 or email SCIU@lancashire.police.uk

