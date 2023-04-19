Wednesday, April 19, 2023
Wednesday, April 19, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Police are appealing for information after a woman’s pet dog was reportedly killed by two other dogs, while out on a walk in Rotherham

Police are appealing for information after a woman’s pet dog was reportedly killed by two other dogs, while out on a walk in Rotherham

by uknip247

On Sunday 16 April at around 6,25am the woman was walking with her two dogs across fields between Maltby and Braithwell, when she came across a man with three dogs.

It’s reported that two of them then attacked one of the woman’s dogs, five-year-old Tadi. who died as a result of his injuries.

The man said to have left the scene with his three dogs without giving the woman his contact details.

His two dogs, which were not on a lead at the time of the attack, are described as black lurcher/bulldog crosses. The man also had cream puppy with him.

The man is described as being white, aged between 35 and 45, with dark hair and of medium build.

If you can help police contact South Yorkshire Police by calling 101 quoting crime number 181 of 17 April.

Alternatively, you can stay completely anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers via their website Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling their UK Contact Centre on 0800 555 111.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Police are asking for your help to trace wanted Doncaster man, Joshua Soper

Detectives have issued CCTV images of a man who may have information that could assist enquiries following a report of rape in a Liverpool...

The cancelling of a children’s cat-hunting competition in New Zealand has sparked widespread debate and criticism

The Scottish Government’s Citizen Participation and Public Petitions Committee is to write to Police Scotland after hearing emotional testimony earlier this year from the...

A former Doncaster taxi driver who committed horrific sex attacks on two extremely vulnerable women he had met through his work has been jailed...

A man has been jailed for child sex offences

Two teenage boys have been arrested and charged with four counts of reckless murder for a shooting incident at a 16th birthday party in...

Police are currently looking for 38-year-old Francis

Emergency services called to smoking suspect object at Westminster Underground station

A bizarre attempt by a London burglar to elude police by posing as a solar panel has amused social media

A man who had been living in Derby has been extradited from the UK in relation to alleged war crimes

A 19-year-old has been sentenced to two years and six months detention at a young offender institution after pleading guilty to supplying Class A...

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.