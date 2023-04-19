Police are appealing for information after a woman’s pet dog was reportedly killed by two other dogs, while out on a walk in Rotherham

On Sunday 16 April at around 6,25am the woman was walking with her two dogs across fields between Maltby and Braithwell, when she came across a man with three dogs.

It’s reported that two of them then attacked one of the woman’s dogs, five-year-old Tadi. who died as a result of his injuries.

The man said to have left the scene with his three dogs without giving the woman his contact details.

His two dogs, which were not on a lead at the time of the attack, are described as black lurcher/bulldog crosses. The man also had cream puppy with him.

The man is described as being white, aged between 35 and 45, with dark hair and of medium build.

If you can help police contact South Yorkshire Police by calling 101 quoting crime number 181 of 17 April.

Alternatively, you can stay completely anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers via their website Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling their UK Contact Centre on 0800 555 111.