Saturday, April 29, 2023
Saturday, April 29, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Police are appealing for information after a woman’s pet dog was reportedly killed by two other dogs, while out on a walk

Police are appealing for information after a woman’s pet dog was reportedly killed by two other dogs, while out on a walk

by uknip247

Police are appealing for information after a woman’s pet dog was reportedly killed by two other dogs, while out on a walk in Rotherham.

On Sunday (16 April) at around 6.40am, the woman was walking with her two dogs across fields between Maltby and Braithwell, when she came across a man with three dogs.

It’s reported that two of them then attacked one of the woman’s dogs, five-year-old Tadi. Tadi, who is pictured, sadly died as a result of his injuries.

The man said to have left the scene with his three dogs without giving the woman his contact details.

His two dogs, which were not on a lead at the time of the attack, are described as black lurcher/bulldog crosses. The man also had cream puppy with him.

The man is described as being white, aged between 35 and 45, with dark hair and of medium build.

We are looking to speak to him about the incident.

If you can help us trace him, please contact us via webchat, our online portal or by calling 101 quoting crime number 181 of 17 April. Access webchat and our online portal here: https://smartcontact.southyorkshire.police.uk/

Alternatively, you can stay completely anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers via their website Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling their UK Contact Centre on 0800 555 111.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Two men have been arrested after fighting on the High Street in Sandown

A 54-year-old man has been jailed for five years for violent offences

A man who robbed a man of £30 has been jailed for two years

In a sudden announcement, the DWP has ceased all cost of living payments worth £301

After grooming his victim for months before sexually abusing him, 33-year-old Edem Sutton has this week been jailed

London King’s Cross Station has been ‘evacuated’ after a person is hit by a train on the Victoria line

Sussex Police are searching for missing 59-year-old Paul Coulter

Police are investigating a burglary at a jewellery store in Worthing

A man has been sentenced after being found guilty of four counts of sexual activity with a child and perverting the course of justice

A 35-year-old Middlesbrough man has been sent to prison for a string of violent offences against a woman

The healthcare system in England is currently facing one of the most challenging times in history

Can you help the Police find missing Sahar?

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.