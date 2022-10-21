The incident took place at 3.36pm yesterday, Tuesday 18th October when the child was cycling along the cycle path near to Kilburn Road Stockton when a man appeared out of the bushes and indecently exposed himself.

The man is described as being in his late teens to early 20s with acne on his face and was wearing black joggers and a black t shirt with a pattern or writing on it.

Anyone with information or CCTV footage which could help identify the suspect is asked to contact PC Billy Moon using the non-emergency number 101 quoting 187326.

Image(s): Via Google Earth

ADVERTISEMENT