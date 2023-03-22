Wednesday, March 22, 2023
Wednesday, March 22, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Police are appealing for information after an attempt was made to steal an ATM from a shop in Farnborough

Police are appealing for information after an attempt was made to steal an ATM from a shop in Farnborough

by uknip247

The incident took place at around 12.45am on Tuesday 21 March at the Co-op store in Woburn Avenue.

It was reported that the shop front had been smashed and an unsuccessful attempt was made to remove the store’s ATM.

Two vehicles were used during the incident. The suspects, thought to be three or four men, used a Land Rover Discovery to leave. The second vehicle, a black Range Rover, was left at the scene. Nothing is believed to have been stolen from the store.

An investigation is underway and officers have been at the scene today to carry out enquiries.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who saw this incident take place or has information about what happened.

In particular, were you driving in the Woburn Avenue area at this time, and have dash cam footage of your journey?

You may live nearby and saw what happened, or have CCTV or doorbell camera footage of the vehicles involved. If so, the police would like to hear from you.

Anyone with information should call the police on 101, quoting the crime reference number 44230111857, or report it via the police website.

Alternatively, people can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, where information can be left anonymously.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Alton Towers would be open all year as part of plans to boost tourism in a part of Staffordshire

Police are hunting for Southampton wanted man, George Peter Berry

A man has been jailed for two and a half years for two burglaries in Basingstoke

A 71-year-old woman, suffered life-threatening injuries and remains in the hospital

Following an incident in Waterlooville, police are seeking information and witnesses

Firefighters assisted the elderly man to escape from the vehicle after it crashed into a wall

Police are appealing for information after a man indecently exposed himself to a woman in Andover

A teenage girl who tragically died after being struck by a bus in Birmingham has been named as Sophie Jain Fletcher as her family...

Alamin Kazi has been identified as the man who died after a police chase in East London

Plans to make UK an international technology superpower launched

£1.8 billion awarded to boost energy efficiency and cut emissions of homes and public buildings across England

Government sets out a strategy to protect NHS from cyber attacks

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More