Police are appealing for information after an attempt was made to steal an ATM from a shop in Farnborough

The incident took place at around 12.45am on Tuesday 21 March at the Co-op store in Woburn Avenue.

It was reported that the shop front had been smashed and an unsuccessful attempt was made to remove the store’s ATM.

Two vehicles were used during the incident. The suspects, thought to be three or four men, used a Land Rover Discovery to leave. The second vehicle, a black Range Rover, was left at the scene. Nothing is believed to have been stolen from the store.

An investigation is underway and officers have been at the scene today to carry out enquiries.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who saw this incident take place or has information about what happened.

In particular, were you driving in the Woburn Avenue area at this time, and have dash cam footage of your journey?

You may live nearby and saw what happened, or have CCTV or doorbell camera footage of the vehicles involved. If so, the police would like to hear from you.

Anyone with information should call the police on 101, quoting the crime reference number 44230111857, or report it via the police website.

Alternatively, people can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, where information can be left anonymously.