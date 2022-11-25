Police are appealing for information and witnesses following a fail-to-stop road traffic collision in Southampton

Friday, November 25, 2022
At about 9.10am on Sunday 20 November, there was a collision on the roundabout at the junction of Hill Lane and Winchester Road.
It involved a silver Honda Vision motorcycle and a black car of unknown make and model.
The teenage motorcycle rider came off his vehicle and suffered minor injuries and the male car driver left the scene without leaving any details.
Following initial inquiries police are now calling for anyone with information about the black car and its owner to come forward.
Officers would especially like to speak to anyone with dashcam footage of the incident or the moments leading up to it.
If you have information that could assist officers, please call 101 quoting reference number 44220471211.

