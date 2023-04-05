Police Are Appealing For Information And Witnesses Following A Robbery In Gosport - Uknip

On Saturday 1 April between 3am and 3.30am, a 18-year-old man was walking along Wych Lane towards Brookers Lane when he saw two other males on the opposite side of the road by Holbrook Primary School, coming from the direction of Bridgemary School.

As the man approached the alleyway between Brookers Lane and Honeysuckle Close, the two other males approached him from behind and asked him for his phone before punching and kicking him to the ground.

One of the males took the victim’s wallet before the attackers ran off in the direction of Holbrook Primary School.

Following an initial investigation, we are now calling for anyone who may have seen these attackers to come forward.

They were both described as:

– Aged 15-19

– Between 5ft 7in and 5ft 10in tall

– White

– Medium build

– Wearing grey hoodies and dark coloured tracksuit bottoms

Police Constable George Aram said: “This was a violent and sustained assault in which the victim was punched and kicked repeatedly to the head and body multiple times causing numerous injuries.

“If anyone has any information about these men, witnessed the incident or has CCTV footage relevant to our investigation, please call 101 quoting incident number 44230128775.”