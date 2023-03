The incident occurred on March 21 at 10pm when a man on the platform attacked the train with a screwdriver and threw it at the train guard, hitting him in the face.

The guard received stitches to a wound on his forehead and attended the hospital.

The suspect is described as a white male in his late 20s who wore a baseball cap and tracksuit at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is urged to contact BTP or Crimestoppers anonymously.