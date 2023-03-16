Thursday, March 16, 2023
Police are appealing for information as part of an investigation into a robbery that took place in Portsmouth earlier this month

On Thursday 2 March at approximately 12.20am, a man in his 60s was approached by another man unknown to him on Derby Road.

The man threatened the victim and demanded his wallet before assaulting him, causing injuries to his head and face. He then took the victim’s wallet and ran away in the direction of Twyford Avenue.

Officers investigating this incident now have this image of a man, seen in the area at the time, who they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

If this is you, or if you recognise him, please call 101 quoting 44230084739.

