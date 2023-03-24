Saturday, March 25, 2023
Saturday, March 25, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Police are appealing for information following a burglary in Upper Stratton, Swindon

Police are appealing for information following a burglary in Upper Stratton, Swindon

by uknip247
Police Are Appealing For Information Following A Burglary In Upper Stratton, Swindon

Police were called at approximately 3am on March 23, following a report of a burglary in progress after a homeowner saw a person with a torchlight in the hallway of her house.

The person ran off when disturbed in the company of a second person.

It’s not believed anything was stolen during the incident.

Officers attended the scene along with a police dog but unfortunately, nobody was located. Enquiries remain ongoing.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who saw or heard any suspicious activity around the area at approximately 3am on March 23.

If you can help, please call 101 and quote crime reference number 54230030994.

Alternatively, call CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

UK hosts thanked on the first anniversary of Homes for Ukraine scheme

FSA and UKHSA warn of listeria risk with Baronet soft cheeses

A man has been jailed for 7 years following a stabbing in Barrow

Detectives investigating the murder of Jordan Briscoe have charged a fourth man as part of their investigation

Man arrested for attempted murder after stabbing outside South East London Care home in broad daylight

Police are appealing for the victim of an assault to come forward

Two men have been convicted of robbing boxer Amir Khan of his watch at gunpoint in Leyton

Police in Redbridge are appealing for help from the public to trace a wanted man

A serving Met officer will face a misconduct hearing after being found guilty of sexually assaulting a child

Officers recognised for public protection work at MPS awards ceremony

Courts and tribunals opening times over Easter 2023

New support network launched for UK businesses in Southern California as LAEDC report shows UK firms employ more than 52,000 in greater Los Angeles

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More