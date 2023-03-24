Police are appealing for information following a burglary in Upper Stratton, Swindon

Police were called at approximately 3am on March 23, following a report of a burglary in progress after a homeowner saw a person with a torchlight in the hallway of her house.

The person ran off when disturbed in the company of a second person.

It’s not believed anything was stolen during the incident.

Officers attended the scene along with a police dog but unfortunately, nobody was located. Enquiries remain ongoing.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who saw or heard any suspicious activity around the area at approximately 3am on March 23.

If you can help, please call 101 and quote crime reference number 54230030994.

Alternatively, call CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.