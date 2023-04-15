Police are appealing for information following a fatal hit-and-run road traffic collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian

Despite the efforts of paramedics who attended the scene, the pedestrian, who was in his 60s, was pronounced dead. The driver of the BMW, who is believed to have been involved in a previous burglary, fled the scene on foot, and the police are still making efforts to locate him.

The incident took place at around 9.05pm last night when a dark-coloured BMW car collided with a male pedestrian and then crashed into a house on Morgan Mews, Netherton.

According to Detective Inspector Colin Rennison, the police are working tirelessly to piece together what exactly happened that night. They are currently at the scene of the incident, carrying out house-to-house enquiries, checking CCTV footage, and looking for smart doorbell footage to locate the driver. Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service also attended and assessed the structural safety of the house that was hit by the BMW.

The police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward. They are specifically interested in hearing from individuals who may have seen a dark-coloured BMW car being driven in the area before the collision occurred. They are assuring the public that no piece of information is too small and have urged anyone with any knowledge of the incident or who may have witnessed it to contact them.