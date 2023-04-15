Saturday, April 15, 2023
Saturday, April 15, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Police are appealing for information following a fatal hit-and-run road traffic collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian

Police are appealing for information following a fatal hit-and-run road traffic collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian

by uknip247

Despite the efforts of paramedics who attended the scene, the pedestrian, who was in his 60s, was pronounced dead. The driver of the BMW, who is believed to have been involved in a previous burglary, fled the scene on foot, and the police are still making efforts to locate him.

The incident took place at around 9.05pm last night when a dark-coloured BMW car collided with a male pedestrian and then crashed into a house on Morgan Mews, Netherton.

According to Detective Inspector Colin Rennison, the police are working tirelessly to piece together what exactly happened that night. They are currently at the scene of the incident, carrying out house-to-house enquiries, checking CCTV footage, and looking for smart doorbell footage to locate the driver. Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service also attended and assessed the structural safety of the house that was hit by the BMW.

The police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward. They are specifically interested in hearing from individuals who may have seen a dark-coloured BMW car being driven in the area before the collision occurred. They are assuring the public that no piece of information is too small and have urged anyone with any knowledge of the incident or who may have witnessed it to contact them.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Police cordon off St James Road in Croydon following reports of a Triple attack two men have been stabbed

Officers investigating a bulk theft in Sevenoaks have released CCTV images

A man arrested on suspicion of manslaughter following the death of a woman in Salisbury has been released on bail

A former Red Arrows jet that guards the gates of RAF Scampton has gone up for auction

British Transport Police officers are appealing for witnesses after a teenage boy was stabbed at Weston Super mare station

Officers investigating a robbery from inside the Lloyds Bank on Southend High Street are now in a position to be able to release a...

The revelation that the Scottish National Party (SNP) purchased a luxury motorhome and kept it hidden from the public has raised questions about the...

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of concealing a birth after, a newborn baby was found dead

Bayern Munich, the German football club, has suspended forward Sadio Mane for one game due to his altercation with Leroy Sane after the recent...

Long-running hit drama series Silent Witness will move to the West Midlands in early 2024 as part of a plan that will see the...

Police want to speak to Martyn Orton in connection with a failure to attend court

Police are continuing to appeal for information to help trace a man who absconded in Ealing while on escorted leave from the hospital

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.