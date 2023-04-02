Sunday, April 2, 2023
Sunday, April 2, 2023

Police are appealing for information following a fatal road crash

by uknip247

Police are appealing for information following a fatal road crash in Strathaven on Saturday, 1 April 2023.

The crash in Strathaven on Saturday, 1 April 2023 happened at around 10.50am police were called after three pedestrians, a man and two women, were struck by a van on the A726, Glasgow Road.

The 29-year-old man died at the scene. A 52-year-old woman was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Glasgow, where medical staff describe her condition as serious but stable. A 24-year-old woman attended Wishaw General Hospital and has since been discharged.

A 47-year-old man, the driver of the van, was arrested in connection with the incident. He has been released pending further enquiries.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said:

“Although a number of people assisted at the time, we would still ask for witnesses to the crash, or motorists with dash-cam footage capturing the collision, to get in touch with police. Please call officers on 101 quoting reference number 1300 of Saturday, 1 April 2023.”

The road was closed for approximately 4 hours and 45 minutes but is now fully re-opened.

