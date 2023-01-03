Police are appealing for information following a number of reports of a man exposing himself in parts of the South Derbyshire area

There have been three incidents reported during the last 10 days in rural areas near the Foremark Reservoir, at Hartshorne and Repton.

The most recent took place between 3.50pm and 4pm on Monday 26 December.

A woman aged in her 30s was walking through a field off Mill Hill in Repton, when she reported that a man who had been stood at a gate exposed himself, and then ran towards Mount Pleasant Road.

On Wednesday 21 December two incidents were reported between 3.330pm and 4pm A woman aged in her 30s had been walking in the area around Foremark Reservoir, near Milton, when a man jogged past her and then stopped ahead.

As she walked past a few moments later, she reported to police that he exposed himself to her.

16-year-old girl also reported a man exposed himself as she rode past him on her horse on Brook Street at Hartshorne, near to Greysich Lane.

Enquiries are ongoing and officers are appealing for any witnesses , anyone who may have seen this man or have any information which could help.

The man is described as white, around 6ft tall and slim, aged in his late 30s or 40s with short, dark brown hair. He had been wearing a white t-shirt, black shorts and running trainers.

Safer Neighbourhood Team Sergeant Tarj Nizzer said: “I would like to reassure residents that we take any incidents of this nature very seriously and we are continuing to do all that we can to trace the person involved.

“Patrols are being stepped up in the area and I would ask people to contact us if this has happened to you and you haven’t yet reported it, if you’ve witnessed an incident, noticed any suspicious behaviour or if you have any information which could help us.”

Sgt. Nizzer added: “If you do see anyone acting suspiciously do not approach them or put yourself at risk but report it as soon as possible and try to remember and pass on as much detail of the individual as possible.”