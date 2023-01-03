Police are appealing for information following a report of robbery which occurred at the Fitzroy Avenue area of south Belfast

Police are appealing for information following a report of a robbery which occurred at the Fitzroy Avenue area of south Belfast on Monday 2nd January.
Sergeant Rooney said: “Sometime between 8:20pm and 8:30pm on Monday 2nd January,it was reported that a woman in her 50s was approached by two unknown men who demanded her wallet and phone.
The woman then crossed the road but was approached again by the two men with one of the men pushing the woman against a wall.
“The two men then made off with her phone, a wallet containing bank cards and a sum of money on foot towards Ormeau Road following the incident.
“One of the men was described as being in his 30s and was described as wearing a black jacket, dark jeans and red trainers. The second man is described as being aged in his 40s, with dark hair and wearing a green jacket, grey trousers and black trainers.
“Enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone with any information to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1658 02/01/23. You can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ . You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”