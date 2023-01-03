Tuesday, January 3, 2023
Tuesday, January 3, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Police Are Appealing For Information Following A Report Of Robbery Which Occurred At The Fitzroy Avenue Area Of South Belfast
Home BREAKING Police are appealing for information following a report of robbery which occurred at the Fitzroy Avenue area of south Belfast

Police are appealing for information following a report of robbery which occurred at the Fitzroy Avenue area of south Belfast

by @uknip247
Police are appealing for information following a report of a robbery which occurred at the Fitzroy Avenue area of south Belfast on Monday 2nd January.
Sergeant Rooney said: “Sometime between 8:20pm and 8:30pm on Monday 2nd January,it was reported that a woman in her 50s was approached by two unknown men who demanded her wallet and phone.
The woman then crossed the road but was approached again by the two men with one of the men pushing the woman against a wall.
“The two men then made off with her phone, a wallet containing bank cards and a sum of money on foot towards Ormeau Road following the incident.
“One of the men was described as being in his 30s and was described as wearing a black jacket, dark jeans and red trainers. The second man is described as being aged in his 40s, with dark hair and wearing a green jacket, grey trousers and black trainers.
“Enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone with any information to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1658 02/01/23. You can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ . You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”

RELATED ARTICLES

Officers are searching for a missing 13-year-old from Dunstable

A woman from Walney has been convicted of perverting the course of...

Police are appealing for information about a robbery and assault in Curteys...

County Lines Drug Dealer from Eastbourne sentenced to 39 months in prison

West Sussex Fire responds to cars electric ablaze at a residential property

Troy Smith from Mid-Sussex wanted on recall to prison

Person struck by car after a verbal altercation in McDonalds

Wanted: Craig Knight is wanted on recall to prison

Officers investigating reports of harassment towards a woman in Chichester have issued...

Thor’s next stop was a private pontoon in Northumberland

A woman sustained head injuries after a piece of rock was thrown...

Kent Police received reports that a man had approached teenage girls in...

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"