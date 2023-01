Police are appealing for information following a report of robbery which occurred at the Fitzroy Avenue area of south Belfast

Police are appealing for information following a report of a robbery which occurred at the Fitzroy Avenue area of south Belfast on Monday 2nd January.

Sergeant Rooney said: “Sometime between 8:20pm and 8:30pm on Monday 2nd January,it was reported that a woman in her 50s was approached by two unknown men who demanded her wallet and phone.

The woman then crossed the road but was approached again by the two men with one of the men pushing the woman against a wall.