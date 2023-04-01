Police are appealing for information following a serious collision in Westcliff

A white Vauxhall Astra Sportive car-derived van and a cyclist were in a collision in Fairfax Drive at the junction with Highfield Crescent at around 9.30pm yesterday (Friday 31 March).

The cyclist, a woman in her 20s, has sustained a serious head injury.

If you have any information, CCTV, dash cam or other footage about this incident, then please get in contact with officers from Essex Police.

Please quote the crime reference number incident 1394 of 31 March.

You can let us know by submitting a report on our website or by using our online Live Chat service available Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays) between 10am-9pm.

Visit www.essex.police.uk/digital101 to find out more about our website reporting services.

Alternatively you can call us on 101.

In an emergency always call 999.

If you would like to make an anonymous report you can contact independent charity @Crimestoppers, by visiting their website or by calling 0800 555 111.