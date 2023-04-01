Saturday, April 1, 2023
Saturday, April 1, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Police are appealing for information following a serious collision in Westcliff

Police are appealing for information following a serious collision in Westcliff

by uknip247

A white Vauxhall Astra Sportive car-derived van and a cyclist were in a collision in Fairfax Drive at the junction with Highfield Crescent at around 9.30pm yesterday (Friday 31 March).

The cyclist, a woman in her 20s, has sustained a serious head injury.

If you have any information, CCTV, dash cam or other footage about this incident, then please get in contact with officers from Essex Police.

Please quote the crime reference number incident 1394 of 31 March.

You can let us know by submitting a report on our website or by using our online Live Chat service available Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays) between 10am-9pm.

Visit www.essex.police.uk/digital101 to find out more about our website reporting services.

Alternatively you can call us on 101.

In an emergency always call 999.

If you would like to make an anonymous report you can contact independent charity @Crimestoppers, by visiting their website or by calling 0800 555 111.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Police arrested a suspect and seized two weapons and a large quantity of cash after attending reports of an altercation

Port of Dover declares critical incident as high levels of traffic cause delays on P&O Ferries and DFDS Seaways

A man has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 14 years for murdering a woman who mistook his home for a...

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of Justin Bello in Neasden

When PC Jakub Lewandowski moved to England six years ago, he didn’t speak a word of English

Changes to reporting material discrepancies to Companies House

Changes to business rates rules for self-catering properties

Companies that pollute our waters could face unlimited penalties

Household Support Fund extended from today to help families in need

‘Hop Around for £2’ this Easter as bus fare cap extended until end of June

New scheme for cheaper Hormone Replacement Therapy launches

Government launches campaign to help businesses drive down energy bills

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More